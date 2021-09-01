CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Workforce Planning 1 big thing: Participate in workforce planning and Talent Acquisition initiatives in conjunction with the recruitment team.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkforce Planning 1 big thing: Participate in workforce planning and Talent Acquisition initiatives in conjunction with the recruitment team. The big picture: Ensure you strive to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone who works with you because you see the benefits of a happier, more productive, engaged and creative workforce.

Albany, NYexcelsior.edu

Moving Toward Distributed Workforces

In March 2020, when a national emergency was declared in the U.S. due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, stay-at-home orders across the country forced organizations to decide whether to shut down or pivot to distributed working arrangements. The pandemic created a particularly challenging situation for organizations that either were not...
Cell Phoneschannele2e.com

8 Strategies for Improving Employee Experience

Organizations increasingly understand the importance of improving employee experience, but the need for supporting a homebound workforce increased the urgency to act decisively to make the necessary changes. Indeed, the rapid shift to equipping employees to work from home forced some organizations into rushing to engineer employee experience strategies that...
Public HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

Demand for HR professionals exceeds pre-pandemic levels

The short recovery time has reinforced the importance of the profession as businesses looked to HR throughout the pandemic for guidance and support. The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) and Vacancysoft found the number of vacancies for the profession dropped 38% year-on-year in 2020. The reduction in HR jobs...
ConstructionDaily Journal of Commerce

Constructing solutions to workforce problems

NEW YORK – Bethany Mayer didn’t want to go back to work after learning that a fellow ironworker insinuated that women like her didn’t belong there. Jordyn Bieker, an apprentice sheet metal worker in Denver, said she felt uncomfortable that her foreman asked her pointed questions about being gay. Yunmy...
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Businessdiginomica.com

Workday acquires Zimit to bring CPQ automation to the services industry

Workday today revealed its acquisition of Zimit, which extends its Professional Services Automation (PSA) offering with a Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) engine specifically designed for services companies. Zimit was already a Workday Ventures portfolio company and there is an existing Workday-approved integration between the two companies' products. Terms of the deal were not disclosed and the transaction is expected to close in the next few weeks.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum today announced that Eric Tagliere, Chief Technology Officer of Humana Inc., has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
BusinessTimes Union

Nepris names Melanie Flowers, VP of Business Strategy & Corporate Partnerships

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Nepris, Inc., a rapidly growing education technology company that provides education and industry stakeholders a platform to connect and collaborate with each other to bring real world relevance and career exposure to every student, today announced that Melanie Flowers will join the leadership team as Vice President (VP) of Business Strategy & Corporate Partnerships working out of Austin, TX. This appointment is timely, as the need for virtual career readiness platforms have accelerated this past year and employers everywhere are looking for ways to scale their employee engagement and education outreach.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Will Grannis, Managing Director of Google Cloud's Office of the CTO, has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. The CTO Forum today announced that Will Grannis, Managing Director, Office of the CTO for Google Cloud, has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders, and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues, and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

UniFocus expands its workforce management capabilities with acquisition of Knowcross

DALLAS, TX - UniFocus, a leading provider of Workforce Management Systems, announced its acquisition of Knowcross, a global leader in task management and operational optimization software for the hospitality industry. The merging of the two organizations’ technologies under the UniFocus umbrella is set to provide service business operators a single, streamlined solution for determining the real-time labor needs of their business while ensuring timely service completion for maximum operational efficiency across each of their various departments.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

The ROI of a Connected Workforce in Indiana Manufacturing

Indiana has a strong legacy in manufacturing, serving as the home to numerous world-class manufacturers statewide. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, Indiana manufacturers account for nearly 28% of the economic activity and employ more than 17% of the Hoosier workforce. The state also has the second largest automotive industry in the United States.
Economykentonbee.com

Johnston earns SHRM-CP certification

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) has awarded Tracy Johnston the globally recognized SHRM Certified Professional (CP) credential. Successful completion of the SHRM-CP examination includes mastering eight key behavioral competencies and 15 human resource functional areas such as talent and acquisition, leadership and employment laws and regulations. By earning the SHRM-CP certification, Johnston maintains strong capabilities in all aspects […]

