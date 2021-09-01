CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workforce Planning 1 big thing: Understand your organizations strategic and operating plans and workforce utilization requirements.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkforce Planning 1 big thing: Understand your organizations strategic and operating plans and workforce utilization requirements. The big picture: Monitor real time call volume for multiple queues and respond to spikes in high call volumes in relation to low staffing, average (internal) customer wait time, and call abandon percentages. Why...

Career Development & AdviceCredit Union Times

Gaining the Most From Your Multi-Generational Workforce

For employers, there are a lot of advantages to having a multi-generational workforce. Each generation brings a different experience, skillset and value system. When these differences are leveraged well, an organization can develop effective strategies to improve all areas of the business, from customer service, sales and marketing to innovation and operations.
Albany, NYexcelsior.edu

Moving Toward Distributed Workforces

In March 2020, when a national emergency was declared in the U.S. due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, stay-at-home orders across the country forced organizations to decide whether to shut down or pivot to distributed working arrangements. The pandemic created a particularly challenging situation for organizations that either were not...
ConstructionDaily Journal of Commerce

Constructing solutions to workforce problems

NEW YORK – Bethany Mayer didn’t want to go back to work after learning that a fellow ironworker insinuated that women like her didn’t belong there. Jordyn Bieker, an apprentice sheet metal worker in Denver, said she felt uncomfortable that her foreman asked her pointed questions about being gay. Yunmy...
Economypharmacytimes.com

Tip of the Week: Use Strategic Planning to Promote Success

In addition to changing the organization's mission and vision, strategic planning actually helps define the business. Nearly every business organization, including nonprofits, has a strategic plan. A strategic plan helps to ensure that the organization is doing the right things now and in the future. Strategic planning is an overarching type of planning, with operational, business, resource, organizational, and contingency planning subsumed under it.
MarketsThrive Global

Brianna McDonald of Keiretsu Forum: “Understand your capital-raising plan long term”

Understand your capital-raising plan long term. Most companies are not going to exit in three to five years. The fundamental question to ask is, ‘how much will I need to get me through exit’ while understanding this number is going to change. You must work backwards from the exit-strategy, to work forward properly: if bringing in outside capital from investors you must understand how you will return that capital before you even start your fundraising process. Once you put the time and energy into this exercise you will have a proper framework to execute on.
Societyprdaily.com

5 ways your organization can highlight workforce development on Labor Day

Labor Day is much more than a bookend to summer. As we approach this annual holiday, it’s also a messaging opportunity for companies, associations and unions to highlight how they’re investing in the future of the American workforce. Telling this story is particularly important right now. As of June, there...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
Family Relationshipscenterforhealthjournalism.org

A massive real-world experiment is taking place right now for families with children

In mid-July, many American parents opened up their bank accounts and saw a welcome sight: an extra few hundred dollars. Reporters and researchers have since been grappling with the impacts of these payments, a child allowance of sorts that brings the United States in line with many other Western countries that give low- and middle-income families monthly stipends to help with parenting expenses.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum today announced that Eric Tagliere, Chief Technology Officer of Humana Inc., has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
IndustryPosted by
Equipment Today

DICA Announces Plans for Utility Expo

DICA will showcase products for utility contractors from its Outrigger and Crane Pad, Ground Protection, Cribbing and Blocking, and Rigging product lines during The Utility Expo. The show will be held Sept. 28-30 in Louisville, Ky. “DICA products help contractors get ready to get to work, and have long been...
BusinessTimes Union

Cloudticity™ Achieves Premier Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SEATTLE (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Cloudticity​, a next-gen managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that it has achieved Premier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the global community of Partners who leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support.
Computersmurphyshockeylaw.net

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size Current and Future | CA Technologies, Veritas Technologies LLC, Microsoft Corporation

Cloud backup and recovery refers to backing up data online, which involves sending data to a remote server or a local cloud server, which can be restored if necessary. The updated report on the Cloud Backup and Recovery market gives a precise analysis of the value chain assessment for the review period of 2021 to 2027. The research includes an exhaustive evaluation of the administration of the key market companies and their revenue-generating business strategies adopted by them to drive sustainable business. The Cloud Backup and Recovery industry report further enlists the market shortcomings, stability, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities for the projected timeframe.
U.S. PoliticsGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Planning for the Next Pandemic; More Workforce Guidance

The White House released a plan on Friday for transforming U.S. capabilities to prepare for future pandemics. “The work is organized across five pillars: transforming our medical defenses, ensuring situation awareness, strengthening public health systems, building core capabilities and managing the mission,” Eric Lander, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Jake Sullivan, national security advisor, wrote in the introduction to the report. “Achieving these capabilities will require a systematic effort and shared vision for biological preparedness across our government that is akin to the nation’s Apollo mission.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.

