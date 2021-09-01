Workforce Planning 1 big thing: Understand your organizations strategic and operating plans and workforce utilization requirements.

Understand your capital-raising plan long term. Most companies are not going to exit in three to five years. The fundamental question to ask is, ‘how much will I need to get me through exit’ while understanding this number is going to change. You must work backwards from the exit-strategy, to work forward properly: if bringing in outside capital from investors you must understand how you will return that capital before you even start your fundraising process. Once you put the time and energy into this exercise you will have a proper framework to execute on.