Workforce Planning 1 big thing: Develop programs, processes and procedures to create efficiencies and enhance productivity.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkforce Planning 1 big thing: Develop programs, processes and procedures to create efficiencies and enhance productivity. The big picture: Oversee that your team collaborates with internal and external partners and community stakeholders to coordinate the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) using a volunteer courier workforce. Why it matters: Provide...

Constructionautodesk.com

Process-Based Digital Twin for Industrialized Construction Efficiencies

Construction in the United States has long been a profitable industry with little meaningful innovation over the last 100 years with the intention to increase the speed, and lower the cost, to build. Growing labor and supply chain challenges, as well as the overwhelming need to build better buildings has provided an opportunity for industrialized construction to gain a greater portion of the market share. Optimizing factory processes and material improvements to increase productivity through the use of digital twins will be crucial for enabling stakeholders to analyze potential expenses and disruptions in a factory line.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Riverbed NetProfiler enhances network cloud visibility to improve business productivity

Riverbed announced it added more critical cloud visibility and reporting capabilities to its end-to-end visibility solutions – including support of Azure NSG and AWS VPC flow logs. Key updates to the Riverbed Network Performance Management (NPM) portfolio delivers cloud visibility that is crucial to monitoring productivity and performance, as organizations continue to shift toward hybrid and multi-cloud network environments.
Career Development & Advicetechgig.com

How to build a successful career in Data Engineering

It was not long back when we heard that Data Scientist was the sexiest job in the industry. But now, it is clearly visible that it is losing its sheen. And who are there to take its place: Data Engineers! Just like any other kind of engineering, data engineers are better enablers in any business to get a fine understanding of data. They are better equipped to create critical data pipelines, deliver quality infrastructure, and focus on data modeling, integration, optimisation, and quality. Thanks to their vast skillset, they support the data science team in a better manner in any organisation.
Industrycraftbrewingbusiness.com

Tsurumi Pump’s process equipment help brewers develop efficient and cost-effective wastewater management plans (CBC preview)

Tsurumi Pump will display its comprehensive line of process equipment at the 2021 Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America in Denver, taking place this week (September 9-12) at the Colorado Convention Center. Tsurumi will occupy booth number 2907. Breweries typically create around three gallons of wastewater for every gallon of beer produced. As facilities face regulations on how much wastewater can be discharged to local wastewater plants, Tsurumi’s process equipment can make a significant impact on helping brewers develop an efficient and cost-effective wastewater management plan.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Minneapolis, MNcbslocal.com

Enhanced Unemployment Benefits End, But Will People Return To Workforce?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Minnesotans are losing their federal unemployment benefits Sunday. There are three different federal programs ending:. 1. Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC), which offers an extra $300 per week. 2. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), an extension of benefits so a person can receive assistance longer while...
Jobsconstructforstl.org

Agencies Focus on Diversifying the Infrastructure Workforce

From ConstructionDive: Diversity programs, an equity index and increased recruitment efforts are among the tools that transportation agencies and other groups are using to improve diversity in the infrastructure workforce, according to comments from participants on a webinar panel in July hosted by United For Infrastructure, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan organization that advocates for the renewal of the country’s roads, bridges and more.

