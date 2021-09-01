CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Workforce Planning 1 big thing: Create and manage work plans, communication, and sustainability processes to support consulting initiatives.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkforce Planning 1 big thing: Create and manage work plans, communication, and sustainability processes to support consulting initiatives. The big picture: Warrant that your workforce develops and evaluates business tools and core statistical models by understanding complex business needs and scope of work; designing tools, statistical models, and reporting infrastructure; building or providing guidance on building data infrastructure, databases, and tools; determining the business impact of data infrastructure, databases, and tools; testing and evaluating pilot solutions before implementation; verifying results; and interpreting data and results into actionable initiatives for business partners.

#Exelon Corporation#Workforce Management#Workstream Channel#Talent Acquisition#Pr#Liaison#Icymi#Fp
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Family Relationshipscenterforhealthjournalism.org

A massive real-world experiment is taking place right now for families with children

In mid-July, many American parents opened up their bank accounts and saw a welcome sight: an extra few hundred dollars. Reporters and researchers have since been grappling with the impacts of these payments, a child allowance of sorts that brings the United States in line with many other Western countries that give low- and middle-income families monthly stipends to help with parenting expenses.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
BusinessStamford Advocate

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum today announced that Eric Tagliere, Chief Technology Officer of Humana Inc., has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
BusinessTimes Union

Cloudticity™ Achieves Premier Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SEATTLE (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Cloudticity​, a next-gen managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that it has achieved Premier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the global community of Partners who leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support.
Industrycraftbrewingbusiness.com

Tsurumi Pump’s process equipment help brewers develop efficient and cost-effective wastewater management plans (CBC preview)

Tsurumi Pump will display its comprehensive line of process equipment at the 2021 Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America in Denver, taking place this week (September 9-12) at the Colorado Convention Center. Tsurumi will occupy booth number 2907. Breweries typically create around three gallons of wastewater for every gallon of beer produced. As facilities face regulations on how much wastewater can be discharged to local wastewater plants, Tsurumi’s process equipment can make a significant impact on helping brewers develop an efficient and cost-effective wastewater management plan.
SoftwareGovernment Technology

Vector Solutions Buys Public Safety Tech Firm Envisage

Vector Solutions, which has been active in public safety software since 2013, has expanded its services via the acquisition of Envisage Technologies, the latest deal in the increasingly hot government technology space. Indiana-based Envisage sells software that public safety agencies can use for training, compliance and performance management. The deal...
Computersmurphyshockeylaw.net

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size Current and Future | CA Technologies, Veritas Technologies LLC, Microsoft Corporation

Cloud backup and recovery refers to backing up data online, which involves sending data to a remote server or a local cloud server, which can be restored if necessary. The updated report on the Cloud Backup and Recovery market gives a precise analysis of the value chain assessment for the review period of 2021 to 2027. The research includes an exhaustive evaluation of the administration of the key market companies and their revenue-generating business strategies adopted by them to drive sustainable business. The Cloud Backup and Recovery industry report further enlists the market shortcomings, stability, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities for the projected timeframe.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

The ROI of a Connected Workforce in Indiana Manufacturing

Indiana has a strong legacy in manufacturing, serving as the home to numerous world-class manufacturers statewide. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, Indiana manufacturers account for nearly 28% of the economic activity and employ more than 17% of the Hoosier workforce. The state also has the second largest automotive industry in the United States.
Businesschannele2e.com

MSP Vertical Solutions Merges With Accounting Firm HBK CPA

Accounting firm HBK CPAs and Vertical Solutions, a Pittsburgh-based managed service provider (MSP), have merged. This is technology M&A deal number 551 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Once the transaction is closed, Vertical Solutions will merge...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.

