Workforce Planning 1 big thing: Develop relationships with leadership and workflow/capacity partners, to include sharing standard methodologies.

 8 days ago

Workforce Planning 1 big thing: Develop relationships with leadership and workflow/capacity partners, to include sharing standard methodologies. The big picture: Maintain and develop a network of CSA (internal) client relationships at invited companies to understand the ESG needs and encourage the CSA participation. Why it matters: Make headway so that...

Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

High Street Insurance Partners expands leadership team

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) has announced the appointments of Angela Williams as partner and chief brand officer and Emma Riza as principal and chief development officer. The company also announced the promotion of Kevin Smith to principal and chief information officer. All three will join HSIP’s executive leadership team and report to Scott Goodreau, managing partner and chief operating officer.
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

Choosing a Nearshore Development Partner

Demand for software is at an all-time high and growing every year, putting pressure on organizations to innovate with functional, reliable applications that deliver on business objectives. While traditional offshoring to Asia or Eastern Europe has always been lauded for its cheap labor, for companies that practice agile, or require...
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Family Relationshipscenterforhealthjournalism.org

A massive real-world experiment is taking place right now for families with children

In mid-July, many American parents opened up their bank accounts and saw a welcome sight: an extra few hundred dollars. Reporters and researchers have since been grappling with the impacts of these payments, a child allowance of sorts that brings the United States in line with many other Western countries that give low- and middle-income families monthly stipends to help with parenting expenses.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
BusinessMySanAntonio

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board

Humana Chief Technology Officer Eric Tagliere Appointed to CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum today announced that Eric Tagliere, Chief Technology Officer of Humana Inc., has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
Computersmurphyshockeylaw.net

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size Current and Future | CA Technologies, Veritas Technologies LLC, Microsoft Corporation

Cloud backup and recovery refers to backing up data online, which involves sending data to a remote server or a local cloud server, which can be restored if necessary. The updated report on the Cloud Backup and Recovery market gives a precise analysis of the value chain assessment for the review period of 2021 to 2027. The research includes an exhaustive evaluation of the administration of the key market companies and their revenue-generating business strategies adopted by them to drive sustainable business. The Cloud Backup and Recovery industry report further enlists the market shortcomings, stability, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities for the projected timeframe.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

The ROI of a Connected Workforce in Indiana Manufacturing

Indiana has a strong legacy in manufacturing, serving as the home to numerous world-class manufacturers statewide. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, Indiana manufacturers account for nearly 28% of the economic activity and employ more than 17% of the Hoosier workforce. The state also has the second largest automotive industry in the United States.
Jobsthetampabay100.com

CareerSource Pinellas celebrates Workforce Development Month

The National Association of Workforce Development Professionals celebrates September as Workforce Development Month, and CareerSource Pinellas looks forward to highlighting the importance of a skilled workforce and robust talent pipeline to the local economy. Through professional networking events, skills workshops, career fairs, specialized recruitment, training assistance and more, CareerSource Pinellas enhances lives by making...
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: Dana Barnes, SVP of Public Sector for Palo Alto Networks

Dana Barnes, senior vice president of Palo Alto Networks’ Public Sector and 2021 Wash100 Award winner, recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz for the publication’s latest Executive Spotlight interview. During the interview, Dana Barnes discussed the challenges of creating a productive culture, the impact that artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are...
Weld County, COweldgov.com

September is National Workforce Development Month

The Board of Weld County Commissioners (BOCC) have proclaimed September National Workforce Development Month to reaffirm its support of Employment Services of Weld County (ESWC), the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, and the Colorado Workforce Development Council, educators, businesses and economic developers in workforce development efforts. “We really want...
Softwarechannele2e.com

Automation Anywhere IPO Plan: 10 Things for RPA Investors, Partners to Know

Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation (RPA) software company, is preparing for a potential IPO (initial public offering) that could happen in late 2021, Bloomberg reports. Here are 10 things for RPA partners and potential Automation Anywhere investors to know:. 1. RPA Market Growth Forecast: The global RPA software market...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

Workforce development efforts share $2.8M in funding

Amid the pandemic, workforce development efforts have taken on an added significance in Philadelphia as policy makers and program runners have noted the urgency of reskilling a growing population of residents at risk of falling behind. Some programs combine college education with on-the-job training, while tech apprenticeship models aim to...

