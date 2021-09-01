CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Workforce Planning 1 big thing: Develop and maintain departmental and employee productivity reporting using recognized industry key performance indicators.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkforce Planning 1 big thing: Develop and maintain departmental and employee productivity reporting using recognized industry key performance indicators. The big picture: Lead the implementation of policies, operating procedures, training programs, directives, work schedules, labor standards, rules and regulations (OSHA), and general operational functions in the context of the Collective Bargaining Agreement; Maintain a work environment that promotes (internal) client service, teamwork, performance feedback, individual recognition, mutual respect, and employee satisfaction ensuring quality hiring, training, and succession planning processes that encompass your organizations diversity commitment.

