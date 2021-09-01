Count your legal and pension blessings, and respond rightly
Welcome to the dog days of August. The Cincinnati Reds are hotter than usual and 90-degree temperatures have returned along with some semblance of legal sanity in the form of a crushing defeat handed Gov. Andy Beshear by the Kentucky Supreme Court, which upheld the constitutionality of legislation passed during this year’s General Assembly session limiting governors’ executive authority during emergencies like COVID.www.timesleader.net
