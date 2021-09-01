Count your legal and pension blessings, and respond rightly

Texas has passed what is being considered one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, banning abortions after six weeks into pregnancy which health care providers have estimated could affect around 85 percent of the abortions carried out in the state of Texas. Before midnight on Wednesday, September 1st, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to refuse to block this law. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to break down exactly what this bill does, why the Supreme Court refused to block the law but did not rule on its constitutionality, and how this law deputizes private citizens to enforce the law via lawsuits against anyone who aids and abets an abortion. Bussey also explains how Roe v. Wade could be struck down by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court and what to expect nationally on abortion law in the near and distant future.