Fire, police departments to observe anniversary of 9/11

Saturday, Sept. 11 will mark 20 years since the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City were destroyed during a terrorist attack.

And as is done every year, the Lodi Fire Department and Lodi Police Department will come together for a community observation of Sept. 11.

The two agencies will host A Day of Remembrance at 8:30 a.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 210 W. Elm Street.

While 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil, Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson said every year should be important to those who remember that day.

“Often times, at bench marks we perceive that we’re living in a better world,” he said. “But each year, these events allow us to do some introspective looks at how far we’ve come, and it’s an opportunity to reflect as a community, because this community is diverse. And this is an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate how united we truly are.”

Between Church Street and Lee Avenue will be closed for the event. The Police Department Honor Guard will present the Colors, and a fire department aerial ladder truck will fly the flag high above the ceremony.

There will be speakers, but Johnson said the final list of guests is not complete.

The September 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of coordinated terrorist attacks using commercial airliners carrying passengers on the East Coast the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

American Airlines Flight 11 was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower 17 minutes later.

Both 110-story towers collapsed within an hour and 42 minutes.

American Airlines Flight 77 was on its way to Los Angeles when it was hijacked over Ohio and crashed into the western side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. at 9:37 a.m. United Airlines Flight 93 was flying toward Washington. D.C. when the passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft from hijackers. The plane crashed near Shanksville, Penn., at 10:03 a.m.

A total of 2,996 people were killed in the attacks, of which 19 were terrorists. Another 25,000 people were injured.

Next weekend’s remembrance will be held outside, Johnson said, and San Joaquin County health and safety COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

“This is an event to show that through a tragedy, we can, as a town, county, state and country, can come together,” he said.