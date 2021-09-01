All About Trout

3-4 pounds (2-4) Kulahaven Farms rainbow trout filets. 1 ruby red grapefruit, peeled and sectioned (reserve the pith)*. Directions: Remove pin bones from filets with tweezers or needle-nose pliers. Arrange on a plate skin-side up and refrigerate, uncovered, 2 to 3 hours. Add almonds, coriander and pepper to a food processor and process until finely chopped. Add cilantro and process again. Set aside. In a small mixing bowl, toss together grapefruit segments, fennel and ogo. Into a separate bowl, squeeze juice from grapefruit pith. Add olive oil and mix well. Season with salt and pepper (to taste). Cover and refrigerate. When ready to prepare, remove fish from refrigerator and season with salt and pepper (to taste). Place a nonstick skillet over high heat and add butter. When butter is melted and starts to bubble, add fish, skin-side down. Fry until butter begins to brown and froth, then reduce heat to medium. Baste fish with browned butter until flesh is cooked and skin turns crispy. Do not flip! Remove from heat.