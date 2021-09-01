Big Plans For Historic Overton Building

A historic downtown Overton building, that has been vacant for more than a decade, is about to spring to life again. Plans are being made for the former St. John’s Catholic Church building on Moapa Valley Blvd to be transformed into a specialty soft drink emporium, an innovative eatery, a boutique sweet shoppe, and a cozy community meeting place all in one. But it will take the entrepreneurial efforts of no less than three couples to pull it off.