No One Asked Me But… (September 1, 2021)
No one asked me but… With the pressure of the world including the isolation of COVID, the rise of inflation, and the problem of unemployment, mental health issues have taken a new level of concern for Americans. With the availability of a social media where bullying can be done from afar and in a sterile atmosphere, Americans have seen mental health problems escalate among our youth. Let me take a minute to relate a story of one boy’s adventure with self-worth. It is a story entitled A Story of Gratitude.mvprogress.com
