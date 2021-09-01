CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Staffers Rescind Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle

 8 days ago

The epilogue to Finding Freedom reveals new details about the allegations that Meghan Markle bullied palace staff. Just four days before Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was televised, The Times of London published two reports accusing the Duchess of Sussex of bullying palace staff members. The Times cited emails in their articles, suggesting that a staff member had leaked the information to the press.

