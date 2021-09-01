The beloved vegan soft serve shop is coming to the west side!. Soft serve, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches, and pie slices are just a few of the delicious vegan desserts that have given Yoga-urt its claim to fame. If you’re like us, you’ll travel for vegan soft serve, but wouldn’t it be nice to pop by and grab a cone in your neighborhood? If you live on the west side, you’re in for a treat because Yoga-urt is opening a third location in Santa Monica!