Report: John Smoltz, Al Leiter won't appear at MLB Network studios due to vaccine refusal
Two of MLB Network's biggest names are apparently no longer welcome at MLB Network's studios. Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz and two-time All-Star Al Leiter will no longer appear in-studio at MLB Network due to their refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. MLB Network reportedly made it mandatory for all its employees to be vaccinated, with the policy going into effect on Sept. 1.www.aol.com
