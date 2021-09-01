Report: John Smoltz, Al Leiter won't appear at MLB Network studios due to vaccine refusal

John Smoltz is a man who plainly, unambiguously hates watching baseball. He may insist otherwise—he may be adamant that in fact he has “a passion for the game that I love”—but no one has ever heard Smoltz communicate anything other than misery and contempt throughout his post-playing career as a baseball broadcaster. Perhaps this is Smoltz’s understanding of the nature of love, that it is in fact indistinguishable from the experience of looking down at your ticket in an un-air-conditioned DMV and seeing the number 1,024 and then looking up at the blinking digital Now Serving board and seeing the number 17. Heartbreaking to think that this man’s way of expressing love for his wife and children might be to shake his head and pull a sour face and say That’s not gonna get it done. This is no way to live.