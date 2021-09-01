CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Report: John Smoltz, Al Leiter won't appear at MLB Network studios due to vaccine refusal

By Jack Baer
AOL Corp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of MLB Network's biggest names are apparently no longer welcome at MLB Network's studios. Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz and two-time All-Star Al Leiter will no longer appear in-studio at MLB Network due to their refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. MLB Network reportedly made it mandatory for all its employees to be vaccinated, with the policy going into effect on Sept. 1.

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Al Leiter
Person
John Smoltz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Network#Mlb Network#Hall Of Fame#The New York Post#Alds#Fox Sports#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBdefector.com

John Smoltz Moves Closer To Escaping His Personal Hell Of Watching Baseball

John Smoltz is a man who plainly, unambiguously hates watching baseball. He may insist otherwise—he may be adamant that in fact he has “a passion for the game that I love”—but no one has ever heard Smoltz communicate anything other than misery and contempt throughout his post-playing career as a baseball broadcaster. Perhaps this is Smoltz’s understanding of the nature of love, that it is in fact indistinguishable from the experience of looking down at your ticket in an un-air-conditioned DMV and seeing the number 1,024 and then looking up at the blinking digital Now Serving board and seeing the number 17. Heartbreaking to think that this man’s way of expressing love for his wife and children might be to shake his head and pull a sour face and say That’s not gonna get it done. This is no way to live.
MLBPosted by
MLive

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is linked to Tiger Woods’ marital infidelity, report says

Tiger Woods’ former mistress is talking. And what she’s saying has people listening. The New York Times reports Rachel Uchitel signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2009, after word leaked of her extramarital affair with Woods. However she broke the agreement 10 years later, and now, amid mounting financial pressure, says she’s ready to speak for herself.
Baseballthefocus.news

Who is Derek Jeter's wife? Player enters Hall Of Fame

New York Yankees star Derek Jeter will finally be inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame after being elected in 2020. It’s likely his wife, Hannah, will be at the ceremony, so here’s everything we know about the Yankee wife. Covid has delayed everything around the globe: film and TV,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

What Yankees great Derek Jeter did to avoid crying in Hall of Fame speech

Bernie Williams tells a story that Derek Jeter was like a sponge trying to learn from veteran teammates during their early days with the Yankees. All these years later, after 20 glorious seasons, five World Series championships, seven American League pennants, 3,465 hits, Hall of Fame election almost unanimously and a year of waiting for induction due to COVID, Jeter still was watching and learning Wednesday as he waited to make his speech.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker lead four into Baseball Hall of Fame

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Thirty-one Hall of Famers and thousands of fans welcomed Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday in Cooperstown, N.Y. Jeter, a five-time World Series champion, headlined the ceremony for the 2020 class, which was delayed...
MLBCBS Sports

Baseball Hall of Fame induction 2021: Live stream, time, TV channel, watch online as Derek Jeter headlines

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will officially enshrine its latest class. Finally. The class is actually, formally, the 2020 class that is getting its due after the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no 2021 class, as the BBWAA didn't collectively vote at a 75 percent clip for any player and there was no veteran committee meeting in December, as the winter meetings were virtual.
MLBWOOD

Derek Jeter’s path from Kalamazoo to MLB legend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Only 15 of all Major League Baseball players drafted in the first round have been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. On Wednesday, Kalamazoo’s Derek Jeter will become no. 16. The New York Yankees drafted Jeter sixth overall in 1992. He spent his entire...
MLBNew York Post

Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame day is finally here

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — For how smoothly Derek Jeter sailed into the Baseball Hall of Fame, actually getting his day here has been a bit more treacherous. But after two delays, No. 2 will finally join the best of the best on Wednesday afternoon when he is enshrined as a Hall of Famer during a ceremony at the Clark Sports Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy