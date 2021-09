WORCESTER, Mass. - September is Emergency Preparedness Month, and Worcester's Emergency Management is giving advice on how to prepare for emergencies and disasters. Director Charles Goodwin says when dealing with significant storms it's important to prepare yourself and your family ahead of time. He says you should always have backups for power, lights and food, including battery powered chargers, candles and flashlights as well as bottled water and snacks. He says it's important to sign up for emergency text or call alerts.