On the front page of the OBSERVER recently, the headline read: “Needed services methadone clinic on track for opening in the fall in the city of Dunkirk.”. Now let’s take a hard look at this clinic and how it got into the city of Dunkirk. The organization for this clinic is originally from the city of Buffalo. Now I am sure there are quite a few communities between Buffalo and Dunkirk for this clinic, so why pick Dunkirk?