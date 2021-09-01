EFFORTS LAUNCHED TO SAVE YOSEMITE’S LANDMARK NAMES FROM CORPORATE COPYRIGHT GRAB

January 16, 2016 (San Diego) – The National Park Service has announced it must change the names of some of its most iconic landmarks due to a copyright claim filed by Delaware North, the former park concessionaire. Items slated for name changes include the historic Ahwahnee Hotel and Wawona Hotel (both Native American names), as well as Curry Village, Yosemite Lodge and Badger Pass http://www.sacbee.com/news/state/article54736110.html).