Rossmoor Library’s next chapter started with the COVID reopening

Roswell Public Library staff, Roswell Chamber of Commerce members and parents and children attend a “grand re-opening” of the children’s library Saturday morning. Flooding in March 2020 due to a broken pipe caused damage to various parts of the library. The event included a reading from the book “Where the Wild Things Are,” with a librarian dressed up as one of the book’s creatures. There also was a scavenger hunt and refreshments. New paintings of waterfalls, a koi pond, winterscapes, a stylized version of the Roswell city skyline, lizards, rabbits, birds and other colorful scenes by local artist Tasia Ramage now decorate the floors, walls and columns of the room and nearby areas. In addition, computer stations allow students to do research or work for school, with printing of school work for free. “We’ve been allowing people in since July,” says Children’s Librarian Tracy Frie, the person on the left with the scissors, “but we just wanted to celebrate it.” Head Librarian Enid Costley, who took the photo, says the library also received some grant funds recently that employees are using for research and displays on Hispanic and local culture. (Submitted Photo)