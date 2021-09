It's just a first glance, because the Eagles' 53-man roster is subject to change at any time, but if there's a theme to the team's roster as of 4 PM on Tuesday, it's that 2021 is judged upon itself, regardless of NFL experience. Nine rookies dot the initial 53, including undrafted free agent tight end Jack Stoll. This is a roster that ranges in league experience from 14 years (quarterback Joe Flacco) to rookie status (9) and another two players (punter Arryn Siposs and tight end Tyree Jackson) who have never played a regular-season game and who are listed as first-year players.