The Perfect Pre-Run Routine

If you need a bite before you move, these easy, tasty, RD-approved options will satisfy—without weighing you down. When it comes to health there's so much emphasis put on working out that it's easy to forget that what you do when you're not exercising might actually be more important. Not only does time outside of the gym represent the bulk of your day, proper fuel and recovery are key for an optimized workout. While many people feel like they need to have a snack before they hit the mat, that's not actually true.