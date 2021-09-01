Cancel
Angels steal five bases, send Yanks to 4th straight loss

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Shohei Ohtani stole two bases, including home, but the hero of the night for the Angels was journeyman reliever Jake Petricka, whose eighth-inning performance helped Los Angeles hang on for a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif. Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer and...

