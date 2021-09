Chapman enters Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays having posted a .268/.359/.750 slash line with nine home runs over his last 17 games. The Gold Glove third baseman's power surge since mid-August has been remarkable, with his two-homer, three-RBI effort versus the Tigers on Tuesday particularly standing out. Chapman has still struck out at a 31.3 percent clip during that 17-game span, which is right in line with his 31.6 percent season figure. However, his massive 42.9 percent HR/FB rate within the sample completely dwarfs his 15.5 percent year-long performance in that category, and goes a long way toward explaining his fantasy-friendly stretch.