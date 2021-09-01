Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peninsula, OH

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Last market of the season! September 4

By Geauga News
geauganews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you can join us and shop our 65+ booths of vintage and handmade items and enjoy our beautiful Cuyahoga Valley setting. Each market is about 30% different artists and vendors of handmade items including jewelry, pottery, soaps, bakery, clothing and the best vintage finds! We are pleased to offer spacious grounds with a beautiful farm setting, several food options and live music from 11am-1pm.

geauganews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peninsula, OH
City
Paris, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea#Art Jewelry#Decorative Art#Organic Cotton#World Market#Heritage Farms#Gourmet Garlic Farm#Doug Teri Hedrick#Red Cottage Antiques#Mom Baby#Carriage House Soaps#Sisters Design#Ooak#Clay Macram#Fitsy Bitsys#Celtic#Ani S Apothecary Anis#Vintage Child#Ceramic#Ladashclay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
Apalachicola, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Mindy barrels toward Florida Panhandle

MIAMI (AP) — A swath of the Florida Panhandle was under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Mindy neared landfall Wednesday night. Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy