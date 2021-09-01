Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Last market of the season! September 4
We hope you can join us and shop our 65+ booths of vintage and handmade items and enjoy our beautiful Cuyahoga Valley setting. Each market is about 30% different artists and vendors of handmade items including jewelry, pottery, soaps, bakery, clothing and the best vintage finds! We are pleased to offer spacious grounds with a beautiful farm setting, several food options and live music from 11am-1pm.geauganews.com
