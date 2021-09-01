GlobalProtect Split tunneling support on Chrome OS

We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great.