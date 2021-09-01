GlobalProtect Split tunneling support on Chrome OS
We have implemented split tunneling in GP configuration for operating systems including Windows, iOS, and ChromeOS. It is working on all devices except Chromebooks. Doing further research, we are not very clear whether split tunneling is supported on Chrome or not. On Chromebooks we are using the "GlobalProtect for Android" app. Because there does not seem to be a "Chrome-specific" version after GP 4.1. Refer to the "Google Chrome.live.paloaltonetworks.com
Comments / 0