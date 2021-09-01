Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

GlobalProtect Split tunneling support on Chrome OS

By Jatin.Singh
paloaltonetworks.com
 7 days ago

We have implemented split tunneling in GP configuration for operating systems including Windows, iOS, and ChromeOS. It is working on all devices except Chromebooks. Doing further research, we are not very clear whether split tunneling is supported on Chrome or not. On Chromebooks we are using the "GlobalProtect for Android" app. Because there does not seem to be a "Chrome-specific" version after GP 4.1. Refer to the "Google Chrome.

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrome Os#Google Chrome#Palo#Globalprotect Split#Ios#Access Route#Gp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Internettechgig.com

Google issues update warning for 2 billion Chrome users; here's how to upgrade

Google has recently revealed that seven ‘high’ rated security threats have been discovered in Chrome. These vulnerabilities impact. across all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Considering the severity of the threat, Google has issued its fourth urgent upgrade warning in 2 months. In this warning, Google states...
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

Chrome OS is working to help solve your Chromebook's audio problems

It's frustrating to deal with broken audio on your Chromebook. With much of the world relying on video calls to communicate with family, friends, and work colleagues, issues with audio input and output can be a pain to troubleshoot and threaten disrupt an otherwise productive day. But with the help of a forthcoming Chrome OS update, you might just be able to find out why your speaker or microphone isn't performing as intended.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

YouTube Music soft launches Wear OS app, exclusively supporting the Galaxy Watch4 series

For a second there, it looked like Google was just about done with Wear OS. That was until the roadmap started unfolding with plans for, among other things, a new YouTube Music app and, later on, the big reveal of new Samsung smartwatches running the platform. Today, the plot has finally culminated with the soft launch of the new YouTube Music for the Galaxy Watch4 series.
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft wants Chrome OS users running Office web apps, not Android apps

Starting September 18th, Microsoft will end support for the Office and Outlook Android apps on Chrome OS and start pushing Chromebook users to its web apps instead, according to a statement it gave About Chromebooks. As recently as July 31st, Microsoft’s support documents recommended installing the Android versions of Office, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive, but now those documents say that the apps are unsupported for Chrome OS users.
Computersxda-developers

Graphene OS

Would anyone be interested in this for our device? I'm thinking of building it for myself. It seems pretty straight forward. Building instructions for GrapheneOS, a security and privacy focused mobile OS with Android app compatibility.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Running benchmarks with Vulkan in Crostini (Linux for Chrome OS) yields surprising results

We recently cracked the case of how to get Vulkan graphics acceleration working in Crostini. I’ve got a full guide on how to do this yourself coming up as my next article so stay tuned for that if you’d like to be able to tinker with this a bit yourself! With the power of Vulkan, we wanted to see how well this all performs inside and outside of a the virtualized Crostini environment. Spoiler alert: the first results aren’t great.
Computersphoronix.com

Red Hat Patch Proposal To Split FBDEV Core Support

For nearly the past decade there has been calls for deprecating the Liux kernel's frame-buffer "FBDEV" device code though the code remains within the kernel. While these days most display drivers are DRM-based even in the embedded world, a lot of FBDEV code still ends up in kernel builds even when just wanting to use DRM's FBDEV emulation layer. But a patch proposal out of Red Hat would further split-up the FBDEV core support to allow less of it to be built.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

The Chromebook file picker becomes the latest to add rounded corners in Chrome OS Canary

Just a month ago, I discovered that a few of the system windows in Chrome OS Canary had switched to a two-tone design with rounded corners in place of their previously sharp edges. It was a surprising yet exciting find, and I had a feeling we’d see more areas of the OS adopt this same approach before long. Well, I just received a Canary update and I brought up my file picker to find that it too had been rounded off!
Technologygadgetsandwearables.com

Strava will no longer support Wear OS 2.XX app, only Wear OS 3.0

Strava has announced yesterday on its support pages that from this month it will cease support for the Wear OS app for devices on Wear 2.XX. From now on it will focus on the software for Wear OS 3.0 devices. This doesn’t mean your app will stop functioning if you...
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Configure GlobalProtect VPN Client only for certain domains

Configure GlobalProtect VPN Client only for certain domains. My name is Federico Iglesias, I have started working for a company that uses GlobalProtect as a VPN client. Sometimes I am having serious problems with the connection speed when the VPN is active. I need to be able to use the...
ComputersAndroid Central

Google is readying one of Chrome OS's most requested features

A new commit in the Chromium Gerrit indicates that Chrome OS will soon introduce a new way to easily organize your app launcher. The upcoming sort method will let you reshuffle apps and folders alphabetically. It's not clear for now when Google will roll out the new sorting option. Chromebooks...
Software9to5Mac

Chrome 94 beta adds WebGPU API with support for Apple’s Metal

Google this week announced the beta release of Chrome 94, the next update to Google’s desktop web browser. In addition to general improvements, the update also adds support for the new WebGPU API, which comes to replace WebGL and can even access Apple’s Metal API. As described by Google in...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Test Mail getting failed

Please find the packet flow below. nat-rule : Outgoing_Internet-Airtel(vsys1) Packet flow seems good but still getting test mail error like unable to send mail via gateway smtp.gmail.com. Hi. What PANOS version are you running?. Please note that PAN 9.1 and below only support standard SMTP (unauthenticated). In PANOS 10.0 and...
ComputersGhacks Technology News

Best Text to speech extensions for Chrome

These Chrome extensions can read text aloud for you. Text-to-Speech can be useful for many purposes. Maybe you’re busy or tired and you’d rather listen to an article like a podcast or an audiobook, rather than reading it. TTS screen readers aka speech synthesizers, can also be of assistance to people who are visually impaired or Dyslexic.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Supports Gboard For Wear OS

Samsung‘s brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches support Gboard in case you aren’t liking the default Samsung keyboard. Well, Gboard is anyways better at voice-to-text translation than the default solution. So you might just want to get it for more accurate text input. The small size...
Computersgitconnected.com

The OS Landscape: A Guide for us All

When looking at the landscape of operating systems (OS), as opposed to those of the sciences, we find something intriguing: explanations of all OS’s do not resemble anything one could teach a five-year old. One might hope that there is one single OS or that all computers follow specific guidelines, which they don’t. Thus, we need to work with the complexity of history and all of the technology’s incremental steps, and hope that we can navigate through the mess.

Comments / 0

Community Policy