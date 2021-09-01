CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Canada Hockey Worlds

By Jeff McIntosh - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoulin scores in OT, Canada wins 1st world title since 2012. Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 for its first gold medal at the women’s hockey world championship since 2012. Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass from Brianne Jenner and sent it off the crossbar and post before going in. Play continued in the sudden death 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after a video review. Canada fell behind 2-0 in the first period — for just its second deficit in the tournament. But the Canadians scored two goals, 2:29 apart, in the second to tie it.

SportsCBS 58

Knight scores twice, US routs Japan 10-2 in world hockey

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark...
HockeyPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Knight Sets Women’s World Hockey Scoring Record in US Win

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s hockey world championship history with her 45th goal during the United States’ 6-0 victory over Russia. Knight snapped a tie with former U.S. star Cammi Granato at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead. The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds. Brianna Decker became the U.S. assists leader with the pass to Knight.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

NWHL rebrands as Premier Hockey Federation

The NWHL, North America’s only remaining women’s professional league, has decided to rebrand. It will now be known as the Premier Hockey Federation. The decision was explained by commissioner Tyler Tumminia Tuesday:. "The Premier Hockey Federation is home to some of the best professional athletes in the world who deserve...
Sportstheicegarden.com

2021 Worlds: Team Finland recap

Expectations were sky-high for the Finns heading into Calgary. Would this be the tournament where they taste gold? Could they repeat their performance from Espoo and claim silver? The hype surrounding Naisleijonat was quickly derailed after they lost a two-goal lead to Canada in the first game of the group stage, ultimately going on to lose 5-3.
Worldtheicegarden.com

2021 Worlds: Switzerland recap

Switzerland came into this year’s tournament with a realistic chance to challenge for the bronze medal. They fell just short of that goal and finished in fourth place after losing out to Finland. What went right. At first glance, the Swiss team’s record in the preliminary round would seem to...
NHLYardbarker

Ontario Reign: Previewing Aidan Dudas’ 2021-22 Season

Parry Sound, ON native Aidan Dudas is another LA Kings forward prospect hoping to establish himself at the AHL level with the Ontario Reign. The story of Aidan Dudas is a unique one in the hockey world. That said, he hasn’t let the fact that he took the road less traveled be any sort of deterrent in achieving his goal.
Sportstheicegarden.com

NWHL 3-on-3: Beauts, Whitecaps, Six

For the first time in history, 3-on-3 basketball was played at the Summer Olympics. That got us thinking, what if there was a 3-on-3 hockey tournament or games at the All-Star Weekend. So we ran with it, making small squads for each NWHL team, based on the 2020 rosters. Pond...
Oley, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley field hockey prevails in OT

Oley Valley field hockey defeated Upper Perk 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday night. With the win the Lynx improved to 2-0 this fall. After a scoreless first half the Lynx broke the scoreless tie with a goal by Mia Woodard. Upper Perk, who are the defending PAC champions, responded with a goal by Jade Traynor to tie the game.
NHLchatsports.com

Team USA to have plenty of Penguin influence at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Now that the agreements between the NHL players, NHL owners and IOC/IIHF has all been ironed out to allow NHL player participation at the next Olympics, an eye can be turned towards imagining the rosters of the different countries. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan has been tabbed to be the...
SportsPosted by
Connecticut Public

Photos: The Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Matt Stutzman of Team United States competes in the men's archery individual ranking round on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The 2020 summer Paralympic Games took place in Tokyo, Japan from August 24th to September 5th . Over 4,000 Athletes with disabilities from 163 countries competed in 536 events in sports like Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Boccia and more. Check out the photo gallery to see athletes like Oksana Masters, Trenten Merrill, and Brittni Mason battle it out for the gold medal.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley holds Tulpehocken scoreless, wins 2-0

BERNVILLE, Pa. - Oley Valley defeated Tulpehocken 2-0 in a Berks boys' soccer game on Tuesday night. With the win the Lynx improved to 3-0 this season. The two-time reigning champion Lynx took a 1-0 lead in the first half with a goal by Anthony Witt and then Oley Valley scored its second goal with a score from Chase Reifsnyder.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Davis wins 3 gold medals in Mexico

Owensboro’s Timothy Davis got it done, and then some, as a standout performer for Team USA at the Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championships on Aug. 21 in Monterrey, Mexico. A 17-year-old senior at Daviess County High School, Davis won three gold medals to help Team USA to a third-place finish.
Nazareth, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Blue Eagles set sights on gold medals

NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth girls' soccer team won District 11 silver medals the last two season, but this fall the Blue Eagles are looking to grab gold. The team lost some key players to graduation, but this year's senior class has talent and is led by Skylar Jordan. The team has coach Ziggy Lewis excited for what is to come.
Worcester Township, PAWFMZ-TV Online

WooSox edge Pigs, 5-4

The Worcester Red Sox defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 on Tuesday night at Polar Park. Both Andrew Knapp and Luke Williams began rehab assignments with the Pigs on Tuesday. Knapp started behind the plate and hit leadoff, but went 0-2 with a walk. Additionally, Colton Eastman made his Triple-A...
WFMZ-TV Online

Fightins, Fisher Cats postpone Thursday's game

READING, Pa. - Reading and New Hampshire will have to keep on waiting to get their series underway. Thursday's game has now been postponed as well to allow for more testing for COVID-19. This is in response to contact tracing amongst the Fisher Cats organization. Both ball clubs are adhering to the MiLB health and safety guidelines during this process.

