When DC Comics launched Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg back in 1988, this house ad was ubiquitous in DC Comics titles a few months before, with the line "I will show you terror in a handful of dust". This was the first image anyone had of Sandman and it haunted a generation. And the original artwork is up for auction from Heritage Auctions and going under the hammer later today, signed by Gaiman and Dringenberg and currently with bids of $23,000. The logo and text replicating the printed version were added a little later. And it's part of a premium listing of original comic book artwork that's being live auctioned later today.