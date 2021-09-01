CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony: ‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Mike Richards Leaving Show

Cover picture for the article(New York, NY) — Mike Richards is leaving the “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” game show franchises following reports that he made offensive comments about several groups. A Sony executive released a statement saying Richards will no longer serve as executive producer for either show. This comes about a week after Richards was out of the hosting job for the trivia show for reportedly making offensive comments about women, Jewish people and those with mental disabilities several years ago on a podcast.

