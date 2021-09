Camila Cabello has stepped out in a ball gown with her ‘Cinderella’ co-stars James Corden, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel for a musical sketch. Camila Cabello, 24, is set to star in the latest remake of the iconic Cinderella fairytale, and joined some of her co-stars to promote the movie. The former Fifth Harmony songstress was spotted wearing a bright pink ball gown on the streets of Los Angeles, as she filmed a “Crosswalk Musical” sketch for James Corden‘s talk show. The duo were also joined by Pose actor Billy Porter and Broadway icon Idina Menzel who are set to star in the upcoming adaptation.