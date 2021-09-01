Follow the advice on getting vaccinated
In his Aug. 23 letter, Philip Catron suggests that the governor is using “an age-old card” to generate divisiveness. It appears to most people that the card the governor is playing is called public health. When we, as a society, need to take action to protect all of us, it is sensible and responsible for our elected leaders to inform the population of the proper actions to take in order to keep everyone as healthy as possible.www.fredericknewspost.com
Comments / 0