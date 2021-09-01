Follow the advice on getting vaccinated

The state health department is calling for Michiganders to get vaccinated now that the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended by the CDC for immunization practices. “We now have a fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine and ACIP has added its unanimous recommendation,” said Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the more than 4.7 million Michigan residents who are already fully vaccinated. The vaccine is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic together.”