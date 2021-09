For the Stateliners July meeting, we had a fair tour! This means we did our program at the beginning of the meeting and we went to the Jim Renyer house to see the projects they were taking to the fair. Leah and Luke Renyer both had pigs that were a very nice weight, and they also take meat goats, and welding projects. Next stop was the Brad Edelman farm where Jenny and Suzie Edelman showed us the sheep they took together. J. Edelman took her horse as well and they both also had visual arts projects to share among other things. Lane and Maddie Mosteller were the next stop where they shared their rabbits, beef and hog projects and also their amazing Legos as part of their fair efforts.