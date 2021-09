As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved over the Northeast on Sept. 1, meteorologists said the storm was creating “1-in-200-year flood event” with its record rainfalls. But most of the people who replied on social media to “200-year flood” reports wondered if the phrase was outdated because of growing frequencies of rare weather events like those floods. People cited "1000-year" heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, abnormally intense wildfires in Australia and record rainfalls and floods from storms before Hurricane Ida among recent examples.