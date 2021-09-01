Emeralds stun Hillsboro with three-run ninth to win 6-5 in series opener

The Emeralds appeared to be experiencing déjà vu, about to lose another lackluster road game in the time of the season when winning matters more than ever. But they flipped the script on Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field. They scored three in the top of the ninth, stunning the Hillsboro Hops and taking the series opener by a score of 6-5. Jairo Pomares was the hero, hitting two homers including a game-tying two-run shot in the ninth. Logan Wyatt provided the icing on the cake, putting Eugene in front with an RBI double.