9900 Pridesville Rd, Amelia, VA 23002

Welcome to this well maintained Brick Ranch on 3.91 Acres! This Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, a Spacious Family Room with a Fireplace, built in cabinets and bookshelves, plus a Den with Gas Fireplace with remote for logs and built in cabinets and bookshelves. Kitchen with double oven, pantry, glass top stove and tons of cabinets. Large Primary Bedroom features a private bathroom, large walk n closet + additional large closet, 3 additional bedrooms with nice size closets. For those working at home there is an office with a closet. Other features include laundry room with sink and tons of cabinets, full house Generac 18KW generator, 100 gas propane tank + 500 gal propane tank, central vacuum, step in jetted tub, rear fence backyard plus separate fence for animals, one car detached garage/shed, outside hot/cold water spigot, tankless hot water, whole house water filter system, partial walk out basement, vinyl floor in family room, breakfast nook and bathrooms, all other hardwood floors, crown molding throughout. Screened Back Porch overlooking private backyard and Much More!