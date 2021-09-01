CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amelia County, VA

9900 Pridesville Rd, Amelia, VA 23002

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this well maintained Brick Ranch on 3.91 Acres! This Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, a Spacious Family Room with a Fireplace, built in cabinets and bookshelves, plus a Den with Gas Fireplace with remote for logs and built in cabinets and bookshelves. Kitchen with double oven, pantry, glass top stove and tons of cabinets. Large Primary Bedroom features a private bathroom, large walk n closet + additional large closet, 3 additional bedrooms with nice size closets. For those working at home there is an office with a closet. Other features include laundry room with sink and tons of cabinets, full house Generac 18KW generator, 100 gas propane tank + 500 gal propane tank, central vacuum, step in jetted tub, rear fence backyard plus separate fence for animals, one car detached garage/shed, outside hot/cold water spigot, tankless hot water, whole house water filter system, partial walk out basement, vinyl floor in family room, breakfast nook and bathrooms, all other hardwood floors, crown molding throughout. Screened Back Porch overlooking private backyard and Much More!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Amelia County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Laundry Room#Propane Tank#Water Filter#Brick Ranch#Bathrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards, and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
BusinessPosted by
Fox News

Biden's six-prong COVID-19 plan includes vaccine and mask mandates: preview of Thursday speech

President Biden's six-prong plan to fight COVID-19 will include vaccine and mask requirements, a White House official told Fox News Thursday. The White House has teased all week that the president will detail his six-prong plan to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases rise in many parts of the country because of the more contagious delta variant. Those prongs will be vaccine requirements; booster shots; keeping schools open; increasing testing and requiring masks; economic recovery; and improving patient care.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy