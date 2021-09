Monday’s series opener in Toronto didn’t go too well for the Orioles. Here’s hoping Tuesday fares a little better. Monday saw the Orioles fall victim to one of the American League’s best hitters, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 37th and 38th bombs in a 7-3 victory. Ryan Mountcastle tried to help the O’s keep pace with his 25th home run, but when a potential MVP candidate is feeling it at the plate, chances are you’re not getting through the game without some bruises.