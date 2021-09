Games are not played on paper, and in that same vein a final score does not summarize the totality of a game. If one were to look at the final results of Tuesday’s Volleyball match between the Connersville Spartans (2-2) (1-0) and Greenfield Central Cougars (1-2) (0-0), they would see a Connersville loss in straight sets, but there was more to the game than the final would indicate.