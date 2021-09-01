Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

O’Gorman wins thrilling Dakota Bowl that took 3 days to play

By Mark Ovenden
dakotanewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was schedule for Saturday night. But Dakota Bowl XLIII took until Tuesday to finish and it was worth the wait for Jayson Poppinga and his Knights as they beat Roosevelt 14-12. Monday’s make-up only made it to half-time with OG leading 7-6 before more bad weather delayed the second half until Tuesday. Late in the 3rd quarter, Bennett Dannenbring found Manny Struck for a 74 yard TD pass and it was 14-6 Knights heading into the final minute. On a 4th down play, Jackson Brouwer hit De’Andre Joseph for the touchdown giving the Riders a chance to send the game to overtime. But the Knights prevented the 2-point conversion and won a classic game 14-12 that was one of the longest games in South Dakota history when you consider that it took 3 different days to get the game played.

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#S D Lrb#Knights#Og#Rc Stevens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
EducationPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

2021 Dakota Bowl Features Old Rivals but Unique Time and Location

Roosevelt and O'Gorman are no strangers when it comes to football games or the Dakota Bowl, but this year's matchup is a bit unique. The 2021 Dakota Bowl will take place this Saturday (August 28) in the opening game of the season. If that feels earlier than normal, it is because that it is. Dakota Bowl is traditionally held during week two or three of the season.
Kansas Statestlouisnews.net

Kansas edges South Dakota to end 13-game skid

Jason Bean connected for a 16-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Arnold with 1:10 remaining Friday as Kansas snapped a 13-game losing streak by toppling South Dakota 17-14 at Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks benefitted from a targeting call that got them into a goal-to-go situation before capping the game-winning, 64-yard march...
High Schooldakotanewsnow.com

New-Look Roosevelt hoping to repeat history at the Dakota Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school football season gets underway for Roosevelt this weekend in the 43rd Bob Burns Dakota Bowl against O’Gorman. Roosevelt certainly hopes it looks a lot like the 42nd Dakota Bowl when they spoiled O’Gorman’s signature event with a 48-0 blowout last year.
College SportstheScore

CFB Win Totals: Relying on bowl goals

Close your eyes and picture your favorite fictional football coach. Maybe it's Denzel Washington trying to get us to remember a Titans team that I've already forgotten. Or perhaps it's Coach Eric Taylor who - even after a loss that took the Dillon Panthers out of the drivers' seat for State - still has us believing in those "Friday Night Lights."
Footballdakotanewsnow.com

Both coaches looking forward to Dakota Bowl XLIII

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Things didn’t go so well last year when O’Gorman had the Dakota Bowl on their home field for the first time ever. They will try it again this year against the same opponent knowing that last year’s outcome won’t matter one bit when the teams take the field ranked 3rd and 4th in the preseason polls.
NFLKELOLAND TV

Dakota Bowl moved to Monday at 4 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl has been moved to Monday, August 30 due to the inclement weather on Saturday night. Roosevelt and O’Gorman will play at 4:00 p.m. on Monday and you can see that preview here. Plenty of weather and storms have been...
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Kepa'a wins national senior bowling tournament

Local bowler Kalani Kepa'a recently won first place at the 2021 USBC Senior Championships. Kalani Kepa'a has built a solid reputation down at Madras Bowl & Pizza for his bowling prowess, but now he has the hardware to back it up. Kepa'a recently won his division at the 2021 Senior...
Gillette, WYGillette News Record

Seniors step up during Bolts' thrilling comeback win in Cheyenne

The Bolts had a handful of upperclassmen step up in the spotlight when it mattered most during Thunder Basin High School’s season-opening game against Cheyenne East. First, it was Cade Ayers. Down 28-0 to the defending Class 4A state champions in the second quarter, quarterback Ryan Baker found Ayers on a 37-yard pass to put the Bolts in the redzone for the first time in the game.
Howard County, TXBig Spring Herald

Forsan takes the win at Howard County Bowl

Football has officially kicked off in Howard County. After falling short the last two years, Forsan took the win against Coahoma at the Howard County Bowl. Both teams went full force and brought the drive to the field, but in the end, the Buffaloes claimed the W with a final score of 35-14.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Dakota Bowl postponed until Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The development of severe storms in the area forced teams playing in the Dakota Bowl from the field Monday evening. The Roosevelt and O’Gorman High School football teams had to pause the action due to lightning in the area. That’s also meant the KELOLAND.com Game...
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Dakota Bowl second half to kick-off at 4 p.m. on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 Bob Burns Dakota Bowl was moved from Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30 due to severe weather. After playing one half of football on Monday, the game was postponed to Tuesday, August 31 following another severe weather delay. The second half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy