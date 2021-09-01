O’Gorman wins thrilling Dakota Bowl that took 3 days to play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was schedule for Saturday night. But Dakota Bowl XLIII took until Tuesday to finish and it was worth the wait for Jayson Poppinga and his Knights as they beat Roosevelt 14-12. Monday’s make-up only made it to half-time with OG leading 7-6 before more bad weather delayed the second half until Tuesday. Late in the 3rd quarter, Bennett Dannenbring found Manny Struck for a 74 yard TD pass and it was 14-6 Knights heading into the final minute. On a 4th down play, Jackson Brouwer hit De’Andre Joseph for the touchdown giving the Riders a chance to send the game to overtime. But the Knights prevented the 2-point conversion and won a classic game 14-12 that was one of the longest games in South Dakota history when you consider that it took 3 different days to get the game played.