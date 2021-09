The European Central Bank has a monetary policy announcement on Thursday and many investors are wondering if euro will fall to the same fate as the Canadian and Australian dollars. Both currencies were sold after the rate announcements despite a tinge of optimism from their central banks. So far, the ECB has been one of the most dovish central banks. Back in July when they last met, they promised to keep rates low for longer amidst weak inflation and concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant.