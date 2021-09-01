The Top 7 Pieces of Gear You Need For Your Next Tailgate
This is a paid, sponsored post presented by DrinkTanks. T-minus one week until the best unofficial beer-drinking holiday of the year! No, we’re not talking about those joyous (or potentially dreaded) family holiday gatherings around Thanksgiving or Christmas. We don’t even mean one of America’s four four-day weekends (looking at you, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day). And we aren’t referring to beer celebrations such as National IPA Day or Oktoberfest. Although those are all great drinking occasions, our favorite unmarked day of the year to enjoy a pint is the NFL season opener. Why? Because it means countless tailgates lay ahead of us. And that means we get to bring out our tailgating gear.www.hopculture.com
