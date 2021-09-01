The Top 7 Pieces of Gear You Need For Your Next Tailgate

Football season is in full swing, all fans of the game are eagerly anticipating a great season, and football squares are already out. There will be some serious tailgating going on this year as long as we can keep this annoying virus under control. What I have found out over the years is that there are different levels of tailgating. Here's what I mean, some people just get together with a few friends and pop the trunk grab all the goodies, and that's their tailgate party. Some other football fans have very big tailgate parties, with a live DJ or Band, sometimes it's a paid event and you have to have a special wrist band to get in, the food spread is massive, and there is fun and games for everyone. Whatever the size party you are doing, there are a few things you're gonna need.