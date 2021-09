If you are a student at North Atlanta it is almost guaranteed that you have heard the famed phrase “Go Dubs.” Whether you or your peers are shouting it at a sports game, hearing it on the announcements, or simply just using the phrase within the classroom, you are sure to in one way or another become familiar with the saying. As it slowly has become an ingrained habit to use these two words on practically an everyday basis, you would expect people who use it to understand the meaning behind it. Shockingly enough, it has been recently brought to light that many people don’t even know what the phrase “Go Dubs” means!