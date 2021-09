25-9, 25-10, 25-11 The East Sac Raiders picked up a pair of wins on Thursday top open the season. They knocked off a strong Newell Fonda club, taking the 1st set 27-25, then rallying to take 3rd set after dropping the 2nd set by 13 points. After winning set 3 to go up 2-1 the Raiders held off Newell Fonda in the 4th set. The Raiders were solid at the net most of the match and finished with 34 kills and 18 blocks. MaKenna Meyer led the attack at the net with 9 kills, but the Raiders were balanced with Olivia Grote and Meredith Brown each finishing with 7 kills and Kate Vondrak adding 6 kills. Paige Wunschel and Mary Bontrager did a nice job finding their open hitters. Wunschel led the way with 9 assists while Bontrager added 6 assists. Meredith Brown had a team hit 6 digs and added 3 blocks. Olivia Grate and Kate Vondrak each had 4 blocks.