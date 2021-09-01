Letter: To mitigate threat of future pandemics, U.S. must fund foreign assistance
The American response to the COVID-19 pandemic is not exclusive to itself. Pandemics are globalized public health issues that have no borders. The virus disproportionately spreads in poor areas where access to basic sanitation and health facilities are limited. This affects how a virus spreads to the U.S. To mitigate the threat of future pandemics, the U.S. must allocate more foreign assistance funding.www.telegram.com
