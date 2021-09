Jeffrey Bajdo finished his Eagle Scout project on the eve of Aug. 30 at Lakeside Park In Mayville. Boy Scout Troop 126 and parents helped to get the project done right before dark. The Gaga ball pit is a welcome addition to the park the mayor and village have been looking forward to since before COVID hit. A Gaga ball is something that Bajdo first played at the National Jamboree in 2017. It is a fun and fast paced game where you try to get the other players out by smacking the ball to hit them with a ball below the knees. The pit is 24 feet round and can hold dozens of players. He is hoping to encourage more outdoor fun for the kids and adults in his community and very happy with the end result. A special thank you to Ed Shults Ford Lincoln, Hope’s Windows and Webb’s captains table for their support and donations.