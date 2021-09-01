CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Faculty, FDOC and football: Our top August news stories are ones you don’t want to miss

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, Blue Devils! This month has been a whirlwind of excitement and changes. The fall 2021 semester began, with students masked up while taking in-person classes. There were concerts, reunions and excited students. Then, there were COVID cases, cancellations and the potential of online classes yet again. During all this, Duke continued its cycle of life with sports, research and faculty. Read the hit stories of this month as we get into the swing of the semester!

www.dukechronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Ariely
Person
Bill Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Life#American Football#Fdoc#Covid#House Council#Acc#Espn#The Blue Devils#Marketplace#Trinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Related
Durham, NCChronicle

The more you know: Blue Devils impress in goal across multiple sports

Everybody loves offense: it’s fluid, fun and full of energy. The excitement of scoring keeps fans watching and teams celebrating. In the end, goals win games. Yet, goals, without the grit of a solid defense, mean nothing. The tough work from the back establishes and gives support to the flashy play up-front. Often, the root of that defense stands alone: the goalie. As the last player between the back of the net and an opponent, a goalie must be confident, steady and calm under pressure.
Educationuky.edu

CGPDI Spotlight: Letitia Tajuba

Recently, I had the opportunity to speak with Letitia Tajuba, the new assistant director of outreach and recruitment for the Center for Graduate and Professional Diversity Initiatives. Can you share your background with me?. I'm originally from Wichita, Kansas, but my dad is from Uganda, and my mom's family is...
Athens, OHohio.edu

Master of Sports Administration program named world’s best for the eighth time in 10 years

Ohio University’s Master of Sports Administration (MSA) program has been named the world’s best postgraduate sports management degree for 2021 by SportBusiness. This is the eighth time in 10 years that the MSA program has ranked number one in the world, and the tenth consecutive year that one of the College of Business’ sports administration programs has been ranked number one.
EducationChronicle

Somewhere in the middle

In what few discussions concerning money I’ve had here, I’ve found it unusually common to hear other students complain that they just didn’t qualify for financial aid, that their parents make a little bit over the cutoff. And I have no sympathy. Your parents make over two hundred thousand dollars, and you’re implying that you’re jealous that Duke pays for so much of my education?
CollegesShawnee News-Star

OBU named 'Best in the West' for 17th year by Princeton Review

For the 17th consecutive year, The Princeton Review recognized Oklahoma Baptist University as one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States. OBU was one of the 126 institutions named for its academic standing in the “Best in the West” section of the educational research firm’s website feature, “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region.”
LifestylePizza Marketplace

Mad Mushroom finds success beyond college campuses

Dave Sommers got his start in the pizza business the way many restaurateurs recommend — he started working in two of the largest chains in his formative years, which laid the groundwork for his company, Mad Mushroom. With five locations and two in the planning stage, Mad Mushroom has become...
Lynchburg, VALiberty News

College Level Examination Program (CLEP)

CLEP exams are offered at various times on Monday-Friday throughout the school year and summer. CLEP tests are not administered during finals week for both fall and spring semesters. Fees. Each CLEP test is $139 total, broken down in the following way:. Non-refundable $50 registration fee, payable to Liberty University...
EducationChronicle

Kennon Walton

The horn became louder and didn’t stop. I turned to my left and saw a train coming toward me. I waited. Then I changed my mind and scrambled onto the rocks beside the tracks… I checked my watch and went to class.
Boston, MAWicked Local

Boston College receives largest gift in school’s history

CHESTNUT HILL — Boston College recently received an estimated $75 million gift from the estate of Joyce L. and E. Paul Robsham, M.Ed.’83, the largest estate gift in university history, which will provide funding for a range of core university priorities including student scholarships, academic programming, facilities improvements and operation of the Robsham Theater Arts Center.
CollegesDaily Collegian

How remote learning will shape the future of college attendance

There is a palpable feeling of joy on campus as in-person classes return and pre-pandemic normalcy is closer than it’s ever seemed. Though exciting, our expectations for this return ignore one key fact: the undeniable benefits of online learning. One such benefit was increased access to all University of Massachusetts...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Minnesota colleges' prerequisite: COVID vaccinations for students

As students head back to campus, many Minnesota colleges and universities are requiring students be vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines mean an added layer of protection that campuses didn’t have last fall. Just before classes were scheduled to begin, large groups of freshmen roamed the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy