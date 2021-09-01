Faculty, FDOC and football: Our top August news stories are ones you don’t want to miss
Welcome back, Blue Devils! This month has been a whirlwind of excitement and changes. The fall 2021 semester began, with students masked up while taking in-person classes. There were concerts, reunions and excited students. Then, there were COVID cases, cancellations and the potential of online classes yet again. During all this, Duke continued its cycle of life with sports, research and faculty. Read the hit stories of this month as we get into the swing of the semester!www.dukechronicle.com
Comments / 0