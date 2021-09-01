Faculty, FDOC and football: Our top August news stories are ones you don’t want to miss

Everybody loves offense: it’s fluid, fun and full of energy. The excitement of scoring keeps fans watching and teams celebrating. In the end, goals win games. Yet, goals, without the grit of a solid defense, mean nothing. The tough work from the back establishes and gives support to the flashy play up-front. Often, the root of that defense stands alone: the goalie. As the last player between the back of the net and an opponent, a goalie must be confident, steady and calm under pressure.