Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

This Is One of the Most Fascinating Ways to See Rome

By Loyd Grossman
Daily Beast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Rome’s example, obelisks became urban status symbols. When New York was about to acquire its own obelisk for Central Park in the late 19th century, the New York Herald declared that “it would be absurd for the people of any great city to hope to be happy without an Egyptian Obelisk. Rome has had them this great while and so has Constantinople. Paris has one. London has one. If New York was without one, all those great sites might point the finger of scorn at us and intimate that we could never rise to any real moral grandeur until we had our obelisk.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Botticelli
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Canova
Person
Caligula
Person
Hadrian
Person
Diocletian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Roman Empire#High Church#The New York Herald#Egyptian#The Church Of Rome#Latin#The Della Rovere Chapel#Flaminian#Circus Maximus#Borghese#Salita#Monte Pincio#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Egypt
Related
ReligionFrederick News-Post

'Experience tourism' combines Roman ruins in the morning, a talk on church abuse in the afternoon

On their first day of their trip, the American tourists climbed to the top of St. Peter’s dome, admiring Michelangelo’s architectural marvel and its panoramic view. On the second day, they met up with their tour group to visit ancient Roman aqueducts and enjoy a traditional pasta lunch. And in the afternoon, they listened to a man, who had been abused by a Catholic priest, talk them through his own personal hell.
LifestyleTelegraph

This magnificent Renaissance castle is perhaps the most fascinating in France

As was announced last weekend, a woman who had been divorced twice by the age of 16, who began her career as an exotic topless dancer, and later took to the stage with a live cheetah is to be honoured by admission to France’s Pantheon. The Pantheon, a monumental neo-classical pile in Paris’s Latin Quarter, is mausoleum to the France’s most revered figures, the ones to whom the nation considers it owes particular gratitude.
ReligionWDEZ 101.9 FM

Prisoners got 15,000 gelati from pope during Rome’s long, hot summer

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – They were not “Get out of jail free” cards but they were possibly one of the next best things. During one of Italy’s hottest summers on record, Pope Francis sent 15,000 ice creams to inmates in Rome’s two prisons, the Vatican said on Tuesday. A statement...
Religionwhbl.com

Hungary awaits Pope Francis with a sweet “Bite of Heaven”

DUNAHARASZTI, Hungary (Reuters) – Confectioner Zsolt Karl has made a special cake he calls “a bite of Heaven” using dried fruits mentioned in the Bible and hopes Pope Francis will taste his creation during his visit to Hungary this Sunday. Pope Francis is due to arrive in mainly Roman Catholic...
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pope Francis is tearing the Catholic Church apart

In the summer of 2001, I drove up to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to find what we called “the traditional Latin Mass,” the form of Roman Catholic worship that stretched back centuries and was last authorized in 1962, before the Second Vatican Council changed everything. Back then, conservative Catholics called people who sought it out “schismatics” and “Rad Trads.”
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: How time was measured, and what it meant, across the centuries

- - - In his 1891 novel, "Tess of the d'Urbervilles," Thomas Hardy evokes with a single sentence the slow fading of a constellation of once-dominant attitudes about time, space and money. His heroine, Tess, "started on her way up the dark and crooked lane or street not made for hasty progress; a street laid out before inches of land had value, and when one-handed clocks sufficiently subdivided the day." As Tess traverses the street, Hardy sketches a broader cultural path: from an older era when a rough delineation of hours sufficed to an age when even inches of land are precisely measured and appraised. From our own harried vantage, late-19th-century England might seem like an idyllic era of rustic leisure, but Hardy's novel depicts a world in which the meandering of a dark and crooked lane is already an anachronism.
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope responds to Israeli criticism over comments on Jewish law

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has moved to allay Jewish concerns over comments he made about their books of sacred law, following a demand for clarification from Israel’s top rabbis, Vatican and Jewish community sources said on Monday. Last month Reuters reported exclusively that Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of...
Public HealthTelegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
ArtsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

What a baker from ancient Pompeii can teach us about happiness

In a testament to its resiliency, happiness, according to this year’s World Happiness Report, remained remarkably stable around the world, despite a pandemic that upended the lives of billions of people. As a classicist, I find such discussions of happiness in the midst of personal or societal crisis to be nothing new. “Hic habitat felicitas” – “Here dwells happiness” – confidently proclaims an inscription found in a Pompeiian bakery nearly 2,000 years after its owner lived and possibly died in the eruption of Vesuvius that destroyed the city in A.D. 79. What did happiness mean to this Pompeiian baker? And how does considering...
Religionpassionpassport.com

The Monastery of Kipina in Epirus, Greece

Above the gorge of the Kalarrytikos river in the Tzoumerka Mountains and at the entrance of the cave of a vertical rock lies one of the most impressive monasteries of Epirus. This is the Monastery of Kipina, dedicated to the Virgin Mary. Passing from below by the car, we did...
Scienceflaglerlive.com

The Meaning of Happiness from the Ashes of Pompeii

In a testament to its resiliency, happiness, according to this year’s World Happiness Report, remained remarkably stable around the world, despite a pandemic that upended the lives of billions of people. As a classicist, I find such discussions of happiness in the midst of personal or societal crisis to be...
Posted by
Fareeha Arshad

How Did the Ancient Humans Celebrate Their New Year?

This temple provides the best view during the fireworks on New Year’s Eve in MadridPhoto by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos on Unsplash. Celebrating a new year is not a recent development. New Year celebrations have been around for a long time — as long as 5000 years ago, during the Bronze Age in ancient Egypt.
MoviesVulture

How Do You Make a Movie About Hitler in 2021?

In the new documentary The Meaning of Hitler, opening this week, Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein explore the legacy of Nazism and the ways in which it continues to manifest in the present day. Through interviews with historians, authors, and activists, their picture looks at the cult around Hitler, as well as what that period has to say about the darker side of human nature. It’s an interesting journey for the husband-and-wife filmmaking team, who initially burst onto the scene in 2005 with their documentary Gunner Palace, a striking ground-level portrait of a group of American soldiers in Iraq. Over the years, they have followed a variety of stories growing out of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but their fascinating 2017 film, Karl Marx City, took a more personal focus: It was about Epperlein looking into the history of East Germany and her own family’s experience, including the possibility that her father might have worked for the Stasi, the East German secret police. As they explain, The Meaning of Hitler actually grew partly out of experiences they had while making that film. Indeed, it has unsettling connections with much of their work.
U.K.Smithonian

Lost Monastery Run by Early Medieval Queen Discovered in England

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a long-lost monastery where early medieval queen Cynethryth presided as abbess in the late seventh century C.E. The team, including researchers from the University of Reading and local volunteers, found evidence of timber buildings where monks and nuns lived, as well as clay cooking pots, jewelry and personal belongings, reports BBC News. The scholars say the site, in the village of Cookham in Berkshire, England, may also hold Cynethyrth’s grave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy