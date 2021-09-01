This Is One of the Most Fascinating Ways to See Rome

In the new documentary The Meaning of Hitler, opening this week, Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein explore the legacy of Nazism and the ways in which it continues to manifest in the present day. Through interviews with historians, authors, and activists, their picture looks at the cult around Hitler, as well as what that period has to say about the darker side of human nature. It’s an interesting journey for the husband-and-wife filmmaking team, who initially burst onto the scene in 2005 with their documentary Gunner Palace, a striking ground-level portrait of a group of American soldiers in Iraq. Over the years, they have followed a variety of stories growing out of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but their fascinating 2017 film, Karl Marx City, took a more personal focus: It was about Epperlein looking into the history of East Germany and her own family’s experience, including the possibility that her father might have worked for the Stasi, the East German secret police. As they explain, The Meaning of Hitler actually grew partly out of experiences they had while making that film. Indeed, it has unsettling connections with much of their work.