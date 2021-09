Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson in AEW) made his huge debut at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view as the crowd went berserk. Twitter has its own tools to ensure the security of the verified accounts and the newly signed AEW star didn’t want his Twitter account to be @WWEDanielBryan as he is no longer with WWE. That change cost him his precious blue verification checkmark. WWE ‘Sabotage’ Raw With Surprise Firings.