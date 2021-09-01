Cancel
Clean Those Canines! Pet Teeth Health

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to properly look after your pet’s pearly whites. For humans, brushing our teeth and taking care of our pearly whites is simply second nature – but many of us don’t know we should be doing the same for our furry friends, too. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing says: “Dental...

PetsInverse

Is it OK to let your cat sleep in your bed? Why the science is complicated

Many pet owners are willing to put up with mild annoyances that come from sleeping alongside their cat — so long as they can wake up with their furry feline by their side. Katherine Pankratz, a board-certified veterinary behaviorist, is one of them. “Personally, I would bear any physical discomfort...
Petsarcamax.com

My Pet World: Dogs sometimes bark to communicate with their owners

Our seven-year-old Yorkie, Missy (Mistletoe), has always been good with using the wee-wee pad since she was a pup. We take her out for a walk twice a day, but the wee-wee pad is for her use at other times. She always gets a treat when she uses it. Recently, she will sometimes stay about 10 feet away from the pad and bark at us. She will wait for us to go toward the pad, almost like giving her permission, and then she will go ahead and do her business. Is this normal or typical? – Tom, Westbury, New York.
Pet ServicesPosted by
FanSided

Are dogs allowed in Lowe’s?

Have you ever wondered whether or not you can actually bring your dog with you to the store? Even if you have seen a dog at Lowe’s you may be curious about their store policy on dogs. After all, there are plenty of places that say “no dogs allowed.”. For...
Petsparentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
AnimalsPosted by
FanSided

Can dogs eat raw eggs?

Before we feed our dogs anything new, it’s always smart to check (and then double check) if their bellies can handle it, the recommended portion side, and if it should be raw, cooked, etc. So if you’re here to learn about how to best give your pup raw eggs, you’ve come to the right place!
Petspurewow.com

Your Dog Loves It, but Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter Too?

Your dog goes absolutely bonkers for a spoonful of peanut butter. But your cat is also sniffing around and sneaking onto the kitchen counter every time you make a PB&J. As much as you may want to give your precious feline a taste, you’re not exactly sure that it’s safe. So, can cats eat peanut butter?
PetsAmityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

According to a study published in the April 2021 journal Psychological Science, dogs act jealously even when they don’t see their competition. Our pups share our homes and seem to reciprocate our affections. But does this emotional bond extend into pangs of jealousy? To try to answer that question, a team of researchers gauged the reactions of a group of dogs when their owner appeared to be showering attention on a perceived rival.
PetsPosted by
Mental_Floss

The Difference Between Dog Fur and Dog Hair

If you’re a dog lover who’s ever dealt with allergies, you’ve probably heard of the idea that certain dog breeds may be “hypoallergenic,” or less prone to provoking a leaky nose in owners. Some believe this comes down to whether the pet has dog fur vs. dog hair. The truth?...
Petsstardem.com

Keeping pets safe in the garden

(Family Features) — If you have pets that enjoy spending time outdoors, it’s important to make sure your yard is a safe place for them to be. Consider these hazards that can negatively impact the well-being of your furry friends. Poisonous Plants – Some common plants can be dangerous for...
PetsPosted by
DFW Community News

5 Reasons Why a Pet is Great for Your Mental Health

Last year’s COVID-19 pandemic led to a rise in the number of rescue dogs and cats being adopted. With fewer people choosing to have children and more of us opting to stay single for longer, the pandemic forced us to face isolation for a long period of time. For many, a solution to this was getting a pet in an attempt to rid them of their loneliness.
Annapolis, MDBay Weekly

Modern Pet Care

Pets can be an amazing addition to our lives. They provide psychological and physical benefits, from companionship, love and a sense of responsibility to endorphin-boosting laughter and exercise. In the age of social media, they even inspire many of us to become semi-professional photographers, with their poses and stories filling Instagram pages.
PetsPosted by
Ladders

Which of your pets could get COVID?

• At least 6 animal species have tested positive for COVID-19. • Experts warn that mutations through animal hosts could reinfect human populations and cause worse illnesses. • If you are sick with COVID-19, you should mask up and maintain distance from your pets. Since the beginning of the pandemic,...
Petskingsvillerecord.com

Caring for Your Cat for a Lifetime

(Family Features) Just like humans need to see the doctor, cats need to see the veterinarian at least yearly, though some need to be seen more frequently. Even so, more than 50% of cats don’t receive veterinary care on a regular basis, according to the American Association of Feline Practitioners.
PetsGreen Valley News and Sun

Do Healthy Dogs Have Wet Noses?

Many pet owners believe that a wet, cool nose indicates health in their dog, while a dry, warm nose indicates disease, but this isn’t always the case. Wet noses help dogs smell. Smell is very important to a dog’s perception of his environment. Scent particles stick better to wet noses,...
PetsL.A. Weekly

The 9 Best Cardboard Cat Homes of 2021

Cats love cardboard cat homes because they get comfort and security from private, enclosed spaces where they can observe without being seen. Cardboard cat homes offer a rougher, tree bark-like texture that encourages healthier, non-destructive scratching. With companies facing environmental scrutiny now more than ever, it’s good to know that...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Pet Pals TV: Eskenazi Health pet therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This time, Patty Spitler of Pet Pals TV was joined by Shelly Fisher, Eskenazi Health’s pet therapy manager. They discussed the University of Denver course Fisher recently took, the importance of listening to pets and Eskenazi’s canine therapy garden.

