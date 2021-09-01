12283 North Crossing Dr, Goochland, VA 23103

NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION. MOVE IN THIS YEAR! Primary suite plus 2nd large bedroom with full bath on the FIRST FLOOR! The Fulton Terrace has all the room you need at over 3000 sq ft of living space. The roomy master suite has a large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet which connects to the laundry room. At the front of the home, there is a second first floor bedroom and a full bath just off the foyer. The kitchen has a large island, a pantry and flows into the family room. Nearby is the den that can be used as a study or extra living room. The basement features the third bedroom, a full bath, and a rec room, plus over 1000 sq. ft. of conditioned storage. All of the structural options and design selections have been chosen, so all that's left to do is move right in! Readers Branch is located just minutes from impressive restaurants, recreation and retail!