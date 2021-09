Scott Turner doesn't want Curtis Samuel to rush back from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Curtis Samuel's tenure in Washington is off to a rough start. The prized free-agent signing first injured his groin during Washington's OTAs in early June, an injury that has not allowed him to practice in full since. He began camp on the PUP list and then just days later was placed on the COVID list, a stint that lasted for nearly two weeks. Since returning, the most work Samuel has gotten has been individual work on the side field, as he has yet to be a full participant in practice.