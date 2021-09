LOWVILLE — Lowville senior Meredith Lovenduski hopes there won’t be a false start to this swimming season like there was last year. The Red Raiders senior is ready for her final season on the team since joining in eighth grade. The standout is part of a lineup that is eyeing a season that will hopefully last longer than the 2020 campaign that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lowville swam just one meet during the Fall sports I season before the three Lewis County swimming schools, along with Beaver River and South Lewis, had to shut down the season.