CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, IN

Has Butler dining improved: A Butler dining food review

By Staff Editorial
thebutlercollegian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Blue Moon milkshake from Butler Brew. Photo by Hannah Howard. I think we can all agree that last year was less than optimal for plenty of reasons — including Butler dining. Atherton food was a frequent subject of complaint for my roommate and I. Plum Market was pricey and we never went over to ResCo because they served the exact same food as Atherton. And I think I speak for everyone when I say nobody enjoyed not being able to sit down and eat with their friends or classmates.

thebutlercollegian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boost Mobile#Food Quality#Smartphone App#Food Drink#Butler Brew#Atherton Food#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy