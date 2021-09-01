Has Butler dining improved: A Butler dining food review

The new Blue Moon milkshake from Butler Brew. Photo by Hannah Howard. I think we can all agree that last year was less than optimal for plenty of reasons — including Butler dining. Atherton food was a frequent subject of complaint for my roommate and I. Plum Market was pricey and we never went over to ResCo because they served the exact same food as Atherton. And I think I speak for everyone when I say nobody enjoyed not being able to sit down and eat with their friends or classmates.